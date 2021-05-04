Oldest house in Tyler in jeopardy of getting torn down

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The house at 421 South College Avenue is the oldest house in Tyler. Recently, there have been talks of tearing it down.

The residence has been there since 1847.

The owner asked the city to change the zone of the home. This would allow new developments to unfold. Right now, the house is zoned as an office building.

However, a group called Historic Tyler Incorporated is fighting to preserve the house. They posted on Facebook to let the neighborhood know the place could be demolished.

Despite being 174 years old, the house is not a historical landmark. This means the city has no say about what happens.

Tyler residents want to see the house stay untouched to preserve it’s history.

“It’s in dire straits from the ground up, but it’s still has good bones and needs to be saved,” says Jimmie Horton, Tyler resident.

A petition was created by Historic Tyler Incorporated and 217 people signed in favor of saving the property.

On Tuesday, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission met to discuss the issue of the house, but they did not make a decision.

City officials will meet again on June 1 to discuss the future of the house.