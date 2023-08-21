KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The world’s oldest-living Kilgore College Rangerette celebrated her 99th birthday at an East Texas senior living community on Monday.

To celebrate, Mae Horn, 99, was surprised with a party at Buckner Westminster Place that was attended by friends, family and the world-famous collegiate drill team, the Kilgore College Rangerettes.

Horn was born in Marshall, graduated from Longview High School, and became a Rangerette in 1941, a pivotal moment in world history.

“We couldn’t you know go to Paris and those places like they did later on. Because of the war, no traveling. You wouldn’t want to go over there anyway during the war. You couldn’t. They wouldn’t let you,” Horn said.

Two other former Rangerettes also live in the community with Horn. One of them turns 90 this week and the other is 96-years-old.