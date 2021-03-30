Ollie’s Bargain Outlet says it is coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a retailer of closeout merchandise, has placed a sign in the old Toy R Us store at 415 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler announcing that it is “coming soon.”

The retailer has not posted information about coming to Tyler on its website or social media outlets.

If the store opens in Tyler, it would become the fourth Ollie’s in East Texas. There are stores in Marshall, Nacogdoches and Longview. Last April, the retailer opened in Longview in a former Toys R Us store at 402 West Loop 281.

Ollie’s promotes itself as a store where shoppers can find “good stuff cheap” in departments that include sporting goods, flooring and food.

“Ollie’s buyers scour the world looking for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars,” its website says.

Ollie’s was founded in Pennsylvania in 1982 and now has nearly 400 stores in 25 states.