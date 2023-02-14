POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Onalaska Water Supply has issued a boil water notice on Tuesday after some people lost water pressure due to a water main break.

Those who should boil their water are those in the Oak Ridge Subdivision on Hickory Drive, Pine Grove Drive, Pecan Place Drive, Old Highway 356, Holly Ridge and Sycamore Ridge.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” officials said.

Onalaska Water Supply will let customers know when the notice has been lifted.