BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Trees near power lines are something East Texas power company Oncor tells KETK “pose a serious safety risk.”

Off Highway 69 in Bullard, areas along the road are littered with dead trees right next to active power lines.

With dry conditions continuing to get worse over much of East Texas, it could become a fire risk.

Bullard Fire Chief Peter Riley talks about the threat.

“That’s a risk in anywhere,” Riley said. “Especially with Cherokee County being on a burn ban. Just driving down the road, there’s lots of dead grass (and) lots of dead fuel right now.”

Power companies like Oncor spray certain trees getting too close to their power lines, that could be dangerous.

They use herbicides to prevent future growth. Chief Riley tells said it’s a common practice.

“I cannot imagine the amount of volume of trees they have to maintain,” said Riley. “They have miles and miles and miles of power lines to maintain. So, this is sort of the industry standard.”

So after the trees are dead, who’s responsible to get rid of what’s left?

The East Region Manager for Oncor Tom Trimble said, “typically, the landowner can remove the small saplings and vines. However, if the tree or vines are close to our lines or facilities, they can contact Oncor.”

The reason Oncor said it’s ultimately up to the landowner to remove what’s left, is because what’s left is usually not much.

Oncor also said they don’t perform work that they think is not safe for the surrounding area.