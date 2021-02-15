Oncor to customers: ‘Be prepared to be without power for extended period’

TYLER, Texas – On one of the coldest nights ever in East Texas, tens of thousands of Oncor customers in the region are without power and the company is not sure when the electricity will be back on.

“We are asking all Oncor customers to be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time,” said an Emergency Update released Monday night.

“The length of controlled outages have been significantly extended due to the current emergency grid conditions and severe cold weather,” a company statement said. “These outages are taking place across the service territory and ERCOT has said they (rolling outages) could be required through Tuesday.”

Besides the controlled outages, crews Monday were also responding to outages caused by the cold weather.

“Restoration times … could last for hours,” the company said.

Those who try to report an outage, likely are not get through.

“Our phone lines and reporting systems are experiencing a record influx of inquiries. This overload may prevent you from getting into contact with one of our agents,” the statement said.

Oncor said customers do not need to report outages at this time.

“We are doing everything possible to respond to each of these power emergency events. We remain in close coordination with ERCOT and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we do all we can to protect the integrity of the Texas grid.”

On Monday night, 14,000 separate outages across the state left 1.4 million Oncor customers without power, shows information from the electricity provider. At least 60,000 customers in East Texas were without power including about 20,000 in southern Smith County.

