MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department said they’re investigating the death of a pedestrian after two pedestrians where hit by an 18-wheeler on Saturday around 2:15 a.m.

Officials said they responded to the scene at the 5100 block of South East End Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. and found the two pedestrians. One pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital, according to officials.

Authorities said that the driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured and is not being charged at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and this article will be updated when more information is available.