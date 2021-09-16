One dead after crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead after single-vehicle crash in Anderson County Thursday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a crash on US 287 approximately two miles south of Cayuga at around 12:30 a.m.

The initial investigations suggests that a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup was traveling south on US 287 when for a currently undetermined reason, the driver drove off of the left side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the pickup, Billy Breedlove, 58, of Mabank, was taken by ambulance to Palestine Regional Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. Breedlove was later pronounced dead and taken to the Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.

The investigation is currently underway and there is no additional information at this time.