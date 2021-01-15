One dead after head-on collision in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman died Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Elysian Fields Road near Marshall Pottery.

A northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane resulting in a head-on collision. The southbound driver, identified as 63-year-old Lois Jean Butler of Marshall, died in the crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle and the passenger of Butler’s vehicle were both hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.