One dead after head-on collision in Marshall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman died Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Elysian Fields Road near Marshall Pottery.

A northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lane resulting in a head-on collision. The southbound driver, identified as 63-year-old Lois Jean Butler of Marshall, died in the crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle and the passenger of Butler’s vehicle were both hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51