JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 36-year-old man died in a crash on State Highway 135 south of Jacksonville on Thursday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

At 5:53 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, Matthew John Brown, 36 of Gilmer, was going south on State Highway 135 in a 2009 Toyota Corolla, according to officials.

Tommy Wayne Kerzee, 51 of Jacksonville, was heading north on State Highway 135 in a 2011 Chevrolet truck when the two vehicles crashed head-on, a DPS press release said.

Justice of the Peace, Amber Hood, declared Brown dead at the scene and Kerzee was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Francis hospital in Tyler to treat his injuries, according to authorities.

DPS is actively investigating the crash.