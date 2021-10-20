One dead after Henderson County crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a crash 1.5 miles northwest of the city of LaRue over the weekend.

According to DPS, 28-year-old Dylan Ray Fortner of Athens was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado on Saturday on Highway 175 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right.

DPS said Fortner overcorrected to the left, side skidded across the roadway and entered the median where the vehicle struck a concrete drainage culvert and overturned.

Fortner died at the scene and was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.