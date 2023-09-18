TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a man is dead after a two vehicle crash happened on County Road 378 in Smith County on Sept. 12.

According to DPS, the crash happened after Joseph M. Moretti, 22 of Tyler, was travelling east on CR 378 in a 2003 Honda Accord and failed to give one half of the roadway to a 2020 GMC Yukon.

The two vehicles collided on the front side and Moretti was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Curtis Wulf, officials said.

Roselia L. Cruz, 36 of Tyler, was driving the GMC and was uninjured, according to DPS. The road conditions were clear and dry. Officials said that Moretti was not wearing a seatbelt and Cruz was.