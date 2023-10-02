SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety said a woman was ejected from her vehicle and died in a crash with a truck tractor on State Highway 155 on Sunday.

Around 9:05 p.m. Danica L. Maclin, 36 of Frankston, was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse south on 155 about half a mile south of FM 2661 when she lost control and crossed into the northbound lane, officials said.

A 2024 Freightliner Truck Tractor towing a 2013 Polar Semi-Trailer was in the northbound lane and collided with the Mitsubishi as it crossed lanes, according to DPS.

Maclin was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured, officials said.