PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The driver of a truck trailer died in a crash on FM 2517 around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Joshua G. Parker, 37 of Carthage, was going westbound on FM 2517 8.4 miles northwest of Carthage in a 2012 Kenworth truck trailer that was towing a 2019 Tankcraft semi-trailer.

According to officials, Parker’s truck left the roadway and rolled over into a ditch.

Parker was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Denise Gray.