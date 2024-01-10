UPDATE: The man killed in a Nacogdoches crash on Wednesday was identified by authorities as 23-year-old Timothy Embargo.

Officials said a preliminary investigation determined Embargo was traveling westbound in a 2019 white BMW “when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes striking a 2013 Ford F750 that was traveling eastbound.”

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said the driver and passenger of the Ford were taken by EMS for treatment of minor injuries.

