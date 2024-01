TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a wreck on Loop 323 early Friday morning.

A two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of E NE Loop 323 and North Broadway Avenue closed eastbound traffic on the Loop Friday around 12:01 a.m. The roadway was cleared by 3:24 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, but they reportedly died at the scene. Several others received minor injuries in the wreck.