LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A fire at a mobile home in Longview left a person dead and injured a firefighter around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday near 4000 Burks Road.

When firefighters arrived the mobile home was reportedly fully involved in the fire and flames were coming from the front of the residence, according to the Longview Fire Department. Officials said the first crew on the scene attempted to rescue the victim but were unsuccessful because of the “intense fire conditions” inside the home.

Once the crews managed to control the fire the deceased was found in a back bedroom of the home, according to Longview FD. One occupant of the home was able to escape unharmed but officials said a 46-year-old captain from the first crew was burned and injured during the attempted rescue.

The captain was treated for burn injuries and was later released from a local hospital, according to Longview FD.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.