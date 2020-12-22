One person dead, one seriously injured after car strikes pedestrians in Deep East Texas

Editor’s Note: DPS initially stated that the crash occurred Tuesday morning. It was then corrected to Monday morning.

WELLS, Texas (KETK) – One person was killed and another is in serious condition after they were hit by a car Monday morning in Deep East Texas.

DPS troopers responded to the incident at 9 a.m. on HWY 69 just south of the city of Wells. A report states that 53-year-old Ronald Charles Brown, of Marshall, was traveling south on the highway and was driving next to 42-year-old Shane Blair Brawley, of Piedmont, Oklahoma.

It states that Brown made an unsafe lane change and struck the back right quarter panel of Brawley’s Chevrolet Tahoe. This made Brawley lose control of his car and it veered off the road.

His car then struck two people who were walking on the side of the road. They have been identified as 31-year-old Carmen Garcia and 37-year-old Martin Saenz Garcia. It is unclear form the report where they are from.

Carmen was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson while Martin was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health – Memorial Hospital in Lufkin in serious condition.

Neither Brown or Brawley were injured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.