One dead, two hospitalized in three-vehicle fatal crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and two people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle crash one and a half miles east of Hallsville in Harrison County.

On March 30, troopers responded to the fatal crash around 5:15 p.m.

43-year-old Jared David Stevens, of Marshall, was driving east on US-80 when he struck the rear end of a Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left on a private road.

The driver of the Kia, Devon Tariq Stanfield, 23, of Pflugerville, traveled into the westbound lane due to the initial crash and was then struck again by a Ford Escape. The driver of the Ford was identified at Sandra James Ingram, 80, of Longview.

Stanfield was pronounced at the the scene and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Longview.

Ingram and Stevens were both taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.