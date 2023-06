HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue volunteers responded to a structure fire in Indian Harbor around 12:47 p.m. on Thursday.

PSFR’s Engine 1 responded to the scene and made an interior attack, officials said.

Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Eustace and Caney City Fire Departments assisted PSFR with the fire. According to authorities, one person was displaced by the fire but no one was injured.

Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.