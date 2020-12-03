One East Texas road makes list of Top 100 Most Congested in the state

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Saying the phrase “Tyler Traffic” should elicit strong emotions from East Texas drivers.

Live here long enough and you will understand the pain that being stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic around Rose City can do.

This year one stretch of highway in particular has made an infamous list in the Lone Star State: the 100 Most Congested Roads for 2020 in Texas. The rankings were put together by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute in coordination with the Texas Department of Transportation.

Ranking in the No. 89 spot is South Broadway Ave. on US HWY 69. The hot spot stretches from the intersection of Loop 323 and Broadway to Toll 49 south of Tyler.

It is the only stretch of road in East Texas to make the list. Dallas and Houston combine for 69 of the spots with the others being scattered between Austin and San Antonio.

