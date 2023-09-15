TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple Tyler ISD schools are participating in “Go Gold” week to raise awareness and donations for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Early College High School (ECHS) very own student, Aneesa Cedillo, propelled the initiative as a survivor of rare type of cancer at the age of six.

Cedillo was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma at 6 years old, a type of cancer that affects the lung, bone and soft tissue.

“When I would go through chemo my hair was falling out, I was just like what’s going on with my body, is this normal,” Cedillo said recalling that difficult time.

Cedillo graduates in the spring and wants to continue spreading awareness in her future college campus. She encourages people to donate to the Gold Network of East Texas, a non-profit that works to support families across our region that have a child diagnosed with cancer.

Cedillo’s efforts have already helped others including her teacher who was also diagnosed with cancer.

“She was there to kind of help me, brought me the hats because all your hair falls out, that works to support families across our region that have a child diagnosed with cancer,” said Gayle Walker, Tyler ISD an ECHS Chemistry teacher.

At the end of Tyler ISD’s “Go Gold” week, they will donate all funds raised by their schools to the Gold Network of East Texas.