TYLER, Texas (KETK) — For the past three days, thousands of people from across the country traveled to Tyler for the Fourth Youth Slavic Congress. They filled Green Acres Baptist Church worshipping and learning the Bible.

“We are very blessed to be here in America and we are really blessed to have an opportunity to tell our faith and be together,” said Igore Krughkov, lead pastor of the 2023 Youth Congress.

The Youth Congress is held every four years in different parts of the country. After a long search, Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler happily invited them in.

“It’s been about a year and a half project and this Congress happens every four years and they picked us a couple of years ago. We’ve had representatives here for the last 18 months helping us get ready for this,” said Hixon Frank, Executive Pastor at Green Acres.

Krughkov said Green Acres is the only church that opened its doors to the congress. There were 4,000 young people in attendance.

Many of the attendees had not traveled to Texas before and experienced its East Texas charm.

“I think something special for Texas I think, people of Texas itself. It’s different than we have in the northwest for sure,” said Krughkov.

They made sure to bring delicious traditional treats to feel at home.

Different cultures from around the world under one roof, partnering together under one common goal: faith.

“It’s been kind of fun to mesh and watch them worship in ways that we don’t typically worship. It’s been very encouraging,” said Frank.

They say through their lasting faith, no matter what conflict is happening between their countries, they are all one body.

“One family of God and when the family of God comes together that’s so exciting and help each other be in the faith and grow in the faith, “said Krughkov.

They hope to revisit Tyler for the Fifth Youth Slavic Congress in 2027.