One hospitalized following house fire caused by occupant smokes using oxygen

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and burns following a house fire caused by an occupant smoking while using oxygen.

The Longview Fire Department responded to fire on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. at 102 Reel Road near Pine Tree Elementary School.

Crews found that the fire was coming from the front of the house and were able to get the fire under control within five minutes.

