PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that one driver was injured after crashing into a power pole around 9:45 a.m. on Leisure Land Road.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Officials said the driver was transported by EMS to be treated for apparent minor injuries. ONCOR was called out to the scene to remove a live power line that was blocking the road after the power pole fell.