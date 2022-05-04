TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At least one person was injured after a major crash on University Boulevard on Wednesday morning in Tyler.

The call came in to Tyler PD around 7:55 a.m. as a rollover crash with one person ejected from the vehicle.

According to TPD, a fuel truck was headed southbound in the outside lane of the 3900 block of University Boulevard when it was struck from behind by another vehicle. The person in that vehicle was ejected.

Emergency responders with the Tyler Fire Department started CPR on the injured person. That person’s status is unknown at this time, and the driver of the fuel truck was not injured.

Photos from the scene show a black SUV with damage in the grass in front of Steak & Shake on University Boulevard.

Police ask that you avoid the area as first responders are in the roadway.