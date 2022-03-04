LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Longview sports bar on Thursday.

Around 11:36 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Lodge Sports Bar and Billiards located at 501 North Spur 63. When officers arrived, they learned the victim of the shooting left the scene in a private vehicle and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any related information is encouraged to contact Longview police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.