Driver extracted from car after SUV collides with 18-wheeler in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- A person was extracted from a vehicle after an SUV collided with an 18-wheeler in Tyler.

The Tyler Police Department and the Tyler Fire Department were called to the wreck around 9:43 p.m. at Loop 323 and Shaw St, according to officers.

The 18-wheeler was making a U-turn when it was struck by a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Chevrolet Tahoe was heading north on Loop 323.

There was only one person inside the Chevrolet Tahoe, and they were extracted from the vehicle by the Tyler Fire Department.

The person was also taken to UT Health East Texas with serious injuries.

UT Health was also at the scene and transported the man.

“All northbound lanes on Loop 323 south of Shaw St. are closed at this time and are being diverted onto Shaw St. Officers and emergency personnel are still investigating the accident and are in the roadway,” said police.

Drivers should avoid the area.