Tyler man struck by 18-wheeler while filling up his car with gas on State Highway 31 near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was killed after he was struck by an 18-wheeler while filling his car up with gas on State Highway 31, around three miles east of Tyler.

On Jan. 28, around 11:50 p.m., James Lewis Gaylord, 31, of Tyler, was pronounced on the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Gaylord was filling his car with gas in while standing in the roadway after his Ford Mustang broke down in the westbound lane.

Mark Charles Westin, 69, of Gladewater, was driving west in a Mack truck. Westin swerved left to avoid colliding with the Ford, but struck Gaylord which caused him to strike a Hyundai Sonata that was parked in front of the Ford.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified at Ashley LeeAnn Bishop, 34, of Tyler.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash remains under investigation.