One killed, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash on I-20 near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man was killed in a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate-20, six miles north of Tyler.

On Friday, around 9:46 p.m., Christopher Ladale Young, 42 of Henderson was driving east with Cori Leann Davis, 43, of Henderson, in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR on IH-20 at a low speed with hazard lights on due to a vehicle malfunction.

38-year-old Reynald Rafael Aparicio, 38, of Kissimmee Florida was driving a Volvo truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was approaching Young and Davis. Aparicio failed to control his truck’s speed and struck the Chevrolet.

Young was pronounced at the scene and was taken to Harmon Funeral Home. Davis was taken to UT Health.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash remains under investigation.

