One lane closed in Lufkin due to structure fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One lane was blocked in the 1300 block of East Denman Avenue near the intersection of Howard Avenue in Lufkin, after a structure fire occurred.

The building was empty at the at the time and no injuries have been reported, according to officers on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51