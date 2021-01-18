LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – One lane was blocked in the 1300 block of East Denman Avenue near the intersection of Howard Avenue in Lufkin, after a structure fire occurred.
The building was empty at the at the time and no injuries have been reported, according to officers on the scene.
- Newsfeed Now: US Capitol temporarily locked down, terminally ill man gets matching tattoos with strangers
- Celebrating iconic civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
- One lane closed in Lufkin due to structure fire
- JOB ALERT: Office Pride of Tyler hiring for Janitorial Cleaner
- ‘Pro-Nazi’ flyers left outside Abilene homes on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day