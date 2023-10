SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials announced on Friday that traffic is slowed to one lane during construction on Smith County Road 2191.

Paving is underway at the road, also known as Oscar Burkett Road, southeast of Tyler. The road runs north and south, crosses over Toll 49 and runs north to Brown Elementary School.

The paving on Friday is also being done on the portion south of Toll 49, and the work is meant to reconstruct, widen and repave the road.