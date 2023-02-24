LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — One Love Longview hosted their Be A Bridge event on Friday. The event provided in-depth training for social workers, substance abuse counselors and people working in case management.

It was also an opportunity for professionals to ask questions and network with others in their field. Tickets were $90 and included lunch and five hours of training.

“We have created a really really nontraditional approach to helping and serving effectively that’s really outside the box… as people are seeing the increase in placement and success that we’re having, we want to share that information,” said Amanda Veasy, Executive Director of One Love Longview.

One Love Longview is a nonprofit organization that provides services to meet the growing needs in the community. They offer free counseling and guidance for those struggling with their mental health and for those who want to work in the field.