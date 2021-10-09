One man dead, one hospitalized after 2-vehicle fatal crash in Camp County

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man is dead and another man is hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck in Camp County.

On Friday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on SH 11 in Camp County about 4 miles east of Pittsburg.

Investigators believe Ted Timble, 67, of Pittsburg, was driving west in a 2014 Ford F-150 when he then crossed over the center line and hit a 2020 Ford F-250.

Timble died at the scene.

The driver of the F-250, Edward Sharp, 50, of Pittsburg, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS Troopers said that the crash remains under investigation and no additional information currently available.