LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that left one injured on Tuesday.

According to a release, police are investigating the crash that occurred around 8:50 p.m. and injured one man in the 600 block of West Frank Avenue.

Officials said the man was struck by an eastbound sedan and the driver stopped to check on the man.

The man was reportedly conscious and alert following the collision and was flown to a hospital. Officials said the driver was not physically injured.