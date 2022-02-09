KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – One person died and another person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Kilgore home on Wednesday morning.

The Kilgore Fire Department and Kilgore Police Department were called to 2005 Crestview Lane around 9:15 a.m. due to a fire and burglary alarm.

When officials got there, the home was 40% involved, according to officials, and there were two people inside.

Kilgore PD and Kilgore FD were able to save one person by getting them out of the house through a window, however, they were not able to get the second person out and they died.

The person was taken to Kilgore ER and their condition is not known at the time, according to officials.

The Gregg County Fire Marshal, Mark Moore, will be investigating the cause of the fire.