One person killed after truck strikes tree in Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) One person is dead after losing control of their pickup truck in Gregg County.

Police say the accident happened Thursday shortly after 5:30 p.m. According to investigators, the driver was speeding near the 800 block of South Access near Interstate 20.

The driver lost control and ran into a tree causing the truck to flip over.

The driver was killed on impact. Authorities have not said if alcohol or drugs are involved in the accident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

