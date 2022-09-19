TYLER, Texas (KETK) — First Steps Daycare Center opens Monday, Sept. 26 in Tyler. Cirsten Peterson aims to make her new childcare center a one-stop-shop to accommodate all parents and their childcare needs.

She offers full-time, part-time, weekend and overnight services. Peterson has always had a passion for childcare, she has been babysitting since she was young. she has recently seen parents struggle when it comes to finding convenient child care in Tyler.

Peterson noticed that many childcare centers currently have long wait lists, so opening up her center is another option for parents in need.

“I saw the need because more and more families preferred the daycare option because they wanted their kids around other kids during the day. So, I thought this would be a great opportunity to open my daycare because of the waitlists that were at other daycares in the area so, right now we do not have a waitlist. We are not at capacity yet,” said Peterson.

She says she knows what a struggle it can be to find the specific child care that works with parents’ schedules. First Steps offers overnight care and after-school pick-up within a 15-mile radius of the center.

“So I thought this would be a great opportunity to help the working parents, help the single parent or the parents/nurses that work overnight and can’t find childcare. I thought this would be a great opportunity to provide a service that can help just the working parent that can not always find childcare.” said Peterson.

Peterson plans on having a structured basis each day, staff will teach students basic math, history and science skills. She has evacuation plans set, the facility baby-proofed, and the center is monitored by cameras. She knows how important it is to operate a safe facility.

Peterson also has a successful babysitting business, Dr. Nanny LLC which serves the East Texas area.

She encourages interested clients to contact her drnannycp@gmail.com. For more information check out her Facebook page.