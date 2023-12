TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a three vehicle wreck on Monday at 7:20 p.m. in Texarkana.

According to a release from the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Linda Reed, 66, died when her car was reportedly struck as she attempted to cross North Stateline Avenue from East 9th Street to Hazel Street.

The two other drivers were reportedly driving southbound on Stateline. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.