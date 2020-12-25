Only a few days left to sign up for Longview Fire Department’s ambulance subscription

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The last day to sign up or renew the Longview Fire Department’s ambulance subscription program is Dec. 31.

For $70 a year, eligible citizens of Longview can get a subscription to their ambulance service to help offset out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The Longview Fire Department has offered a subscription service to residents every year for over a decade now.

According to their webpage, the typical cost for EMS transport averages between $800-$1000 per response. With this program, that amount is limited to $70 per year.

For Longview subscribers, the annual fee is the maximum out-of-pocket expense for EMS transport to either of Longview’s two hospitals. The fee covers those who are eligible living in the subscribed household.

To learn more about eligibility requirements and payment, click here.