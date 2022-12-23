FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A major Optimum outage is affecting Austin Bank systems including phones, internet, email, online banking and more, according to a post from the bank.

Austin Bank posted to social media stating that until access is restored, people may experience issues when trying to use an Austin Bank debit card.

Optimum took to Facebook Friday morning, stating that the winter weather is impacting their internet, TV and phone service.

“Our crews are on standby and once power is restored, service outage restoration will continue. We appreciate your patience,” according to Optimum‘s Facebook page.

Austin Bank offices will remain open for regular business hours.