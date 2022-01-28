UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A police chase that went through three different counties, at times reaching speeds over 130 mph, finally came to an end on Highway 259 in Upshur County.

According to the Ore City Police Department, an officer saw two motorcycles going south on Highway 259 at speeds over 110 mph on Jan. 25 around 10:15 p.m. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a speeding violation when both motorcycles reportedly attempted to evade him.

Photo from Upshur County Sheriff’s Office

The officer initiated a pursuit that went through several counties with speeds in excess of 130 mph. Police said that during the pursuit, one motorcycle turned off and wasn’t able to be located. The pursuit ended on Highway 259, near the Upshur County line.

Dustin Wayne Reaves was booked into the Upshur County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.