Ore City Police issue arrest warrant for man arrested in Longview for string of vehicle burglaries

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Ore City Police Department reported that there has been a string of vehicle thefts off of Holly Street.

On Sunday, Dec. 12, an officer with OCPD received word of an arrest made by the Longview Police Department where a suspect, identified as Robert Michael Halldorson, was in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Two officers with the OCPD made contact with Halldorson and issued an arrest warrant for him.

OCPD is investigating other suspects and other stolen vehicle reports.

