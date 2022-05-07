MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola Chamber of Commerce brought back the May Fiesta Day.

East Texans from around the area went to downtown Mineola to have fun with the whole family.

With vendors, food and live entertainment, organizers said they have been preparing for this day for a long time.

“We have been practicing for two months, and we do probably an hour every other day and so we love our music, so it wasn’t that hard it was just getting our steps and the turns, but it was great,” said Silvia Reyes, a folkloric dancer.

In addition to May Fiesta Day, the city also celebrated small business week with the Mineola Farmers Market and all of the regular downtown businesses being open.