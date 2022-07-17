TYLER, Texas (KETK) — His name is Jason David Frank but you may know him best as the original green Power Ranger. He visited Tyler on Sunday to meet some of his fans.

He arguably has the largest fan base of any Power Ranger, and also played as the White Ranger, Zeo Ranger V and the Black Dino Ranger.

Tickets were free, and fans were able to purchase memorabilia and take a picture with him. Organizers at Ground Zero Comics say his last appearance here brought in a legion of fans.

“Fans appreciate it, they love having something to do in Tyler, and that’s something that we get the most thanks for and appreciation, seeing the smiles on their faces actually makes it worthwhile, said David Seigler, owner of Ground Zero Comics.

Jason David Frank is a practitioner of several styles of martial arts and recently completed a new film called Legend of the White Dragon which is set to release later this year.