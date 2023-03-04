TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is visiting Tyler and East Texas this week from March, 2 to 5. This Wienermobile is piloted by Sizzlin’ Shelby and Queso Dog Keila.

The Wienermobile travels the nation meeting with hot-dog connoisseurs and handing out merch ,like their very own Wiener Whistles.

Here’s all this week’s chances to relish this opportunity to see the Wienermobile:

March 2: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Brookshire’s Lindale 521 South Main Street 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookshire’s Tyler #51 on 100 Rice Road

March 3: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Super 1 Foods on 3828 Troup Highway 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Super 1 Foods on 1105 East Gentry Parkway

March 4: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fresh 15k Race on 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway

March 5: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Super 1 Foods on 172 Centennial Parkway 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookshire's Chandler #84 703 State Highway 31 West

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Super 1 Foods on 172 Centennial Parkway