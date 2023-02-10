TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Troup High School senior Cooper Reid, who suffered a brain injury in a football game in September, is scheduled to go home from rehab on Feb. 15.

Since the night of his injury, the East Texas community has rallied in support for Reid, keeping him in their thoughts and prayers.

From prayer vigils, fishing tournaments and other fundraisers, the community showed their constant support.

In a Facebook post, Reid’s mother asked for prayers for a safe and uneventful trip home and that God’s will be done.