OUTAGE UPDATE: 15,000 in East Texas without power

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – After the snowfall in East Texas on Sunday, there are over 15,000 power outages around the area.

Two main power providers for East Texas, Oncor and SWEPCO, are providing updates on outages in the counties they serve. Find a list of outages by county below.

ANDERSON COUNTY

170 outages with Oncor

ANGELINA COUNTY

225 outages with Oncor

CHEROKEE COUNTY

289 outages with Oncor

GREGG COUNTY

8,400 outages with SWEPCO

HARRISON COUNTY

1,387 customer outages with SWEPCO

HENDERSON COUNTY

35 outages with Oncor

HOUSTON COUNTY

119 outages with Oncor

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

327 outages with Oncor

RUSK COUNTY

30 outages with Oncor, 3,562 customer outages with SWEPCO

SMITH COUNTY

483 outages with Oncor, 123 customer outages with SWEPCO

TITUS COUNTY

5 customer outages with SWEPCO

WOOD COUNTY

27 customer outages with SWEPCO

UPSHUR COUNTY

991 customer outages with SWEPCO

VAN ZANDT

7 outages with Oncor

The number of outages is changing regularly, so check your local outage maps for the most recent numbers and to report an outage.

As the snow melts, KETK is keeping up with school closures and delays while providing you with the latest weather updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

