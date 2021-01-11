OUTAGE UPDATE: 15,000 in East Texas without power

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – After the snowfall in East Texas on Sunday, there are over 15,000 power outages around the area.
Two main power providers for East Texas, Oncor and SWEPCO, are providing updates on outages in the counties they serve. Find a list of outages by county below.
ANDERSON COUNTY
170 outages with Oncor
ANGELINA COUNTY
225 outages with Oncor
CHEROKEE COUNTY
289 outages with Oncor
GREGG COUNTY
8,400 outages with SWEPCO
HARRISON COUNTY
1,387 customer outages with SWEPCO
HENDERSON COUNTY
35 outages with Oncor
HOUSTON COUNTY
119 outages with Oncor
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY
327 outages with Oncor
RUSK COUNTY
30 outages with Oncor, 3,562 customer outages with SWEPCO
SMITH COUNTY
483 outages with Oncor, 123 customer outages with SWEPCO
TITUS COUNTY
5 customer outages with SWEPCO
WOOD COUNTY
27 customer outages with SWEPCO
UPSHUR COUNTY
991 customer outages with SWEPCO
VAN ZANDT
7 outages with Oncor
The number of outages is changing regularly, so check your local outage maps for the most recent numbers and to report an outage.
As the snow melts, KETK is keeping up with school closures and delays while providing you with the latest weather updates.