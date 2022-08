TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple area outages have caused over 1,600 people to be without power in the area of both Tyler and Athens, according to ONCOR.

The largest outage in Tyler affects 741 people as of 7:30 a.m. and is estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

In Athens, an outage has caused 772 people to be without power as of 7:30 a.m., and officials said it should be restored by 10 a.m.

There are two smaller outages in both cities that are estimated to be repaired by 9 a.m.