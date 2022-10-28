TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area.

KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops.

The following is a list of current outages:

Anderson County – 975

Angelina County – 365

Gregg County – 23

Henderson County – 30

Smith County – 110

Upshur County – 496

Upshur County Electric Co-Op – 188

Cherokee County Electric Co-Op – 29